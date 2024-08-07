The main difficulties of proofreading scientific articles in English

2 minuto di lettura

Proofreading means having a native speaker proofread a text to correct any errors that may have occurred. The procedure allows to adapt the article to the audience of a particular region.

Proofreading is obligatory before the text is published. Therefore, this service is relevant for authors planning to publish their work in an international journal.

Academic proofreading of research in English is carried out by specialists of specialized companies. The terms of fulfillment and proofreading English prices depend on the volume of work.

Proofreading includes the following services:

correction of errors (spelling, grammar);

removal of redundant phrases, sentences, words-parasites;

checking the correct use of synonyms, homonyms;

controlling the wording of complex terms and making necessary corrections;

translation of the material into English;

drawing up the work taking into account the requirements of the journal.

The text is proofread only by a native speaker. Translators control the meaning of the translated material and the terminology used. The final proofreading allows to make sure that the correctness of the corrections made and to eliminate layout errors.

Difficulties of proofreading

The components of academic proofreading are spelling, grammatical errors, punctuation. During the first proofreading of the article, the proofreader pays attention to numbering, tables, abbreviations, use of proper names, formulas. Then the work of correcting errors and mistakes begins.

At first glance, the proofreading process may seem simple. But when proofrieding scientific articles, certain difficulties arise:

with the correct translation of specific terminology; errors concerning the use of definite and indefinite articles; long sentences that are difficult for readers to comprehend and others.

The work may contain an interesting scientific discovery and be designed in accordance with the established requirements. But incorrect translation of the material will spoil everything, because of which the article will not be accepted for publication. Therefore, it is better to turn to professionals for the services of correcting articles.

Features

Academic English is a more dry, laconic language. It is inadmissible to use a large number of synonyms, turns.

In scientific articles, you can not change words to similar in meaning, as this leads to confusion, loss of meaning. It is extremely important that each term is unambiguous, clear and correctly formulated.

When proofreeding, the content of the text does not change: stylistics, logic, and form of presentation are corrected.

