Maksym Krippa Receives AMCU Approval for Acquisition of Kyiv’s Hotel “Ukraina”

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has granted official approval to Ola Fine, a company owned by Maksym Krippa, to finalize the privatization of the Hotel Ukraina, located in the heart of Kyiv. City News reported this information, citing the AMCU announcement published on November 28.

Situated prominently on Independence Square, Hotel Ukraina has became the first significant privatization project completed during the ongoing full-scale war. Following the terms of the agreement, ownership of the hotel was officially transferred to its new proprietor after the AMCU approved the concentration.

Ola Fine acquired the landmark property for 3.01 billion UAH, including VAT. However, the deal did not include the 1.51-hectare land plot on which the hotel stands. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Ukraine’s privatization efforts amidst challenging circumstances.

How the Acquisition of Kyiv’s Hotel “Ukraina” Was Finalized

On September 18, the ProZorro sale platform hosted an auction that garnered significant attention—the privatization of Hotel Ukraina, one of Kyiv’s most iconic landmarks. The highest bid was placed by Ola Fine, a company owned by entrepreneur Maksym Krippa, who is also the owner of NAVI.

According to the State Property Fund of Ukraine, the hotel was sold for 2.5 billion UAH, marking a pivotal moment in privatizing state-owned assets.

The auction for Hotel Ukraina was highly competitive, featuring bids from three companies that considerably drove up the final price. Starting at an initial bid of 1.04 billion UAH, the lot ultimately sold for over 2.5 billion UAH, reflecting a more than 2.4-fold increase. Notable competitors included Zhytomyr Furniture Plant LLC and Alarit-Prom LLC.

The lot encompassed 14 real estate properties with a total area of 26,300 square meters, including hotel facilities, office spaces, and parking areas. This diverse and large-scale asset made the auction appealing to investors looking to enhance their real estate portfolios in Kyiv’s lucrative market.

What We Know About the New Owner of Hotel Ukraina

Investor and businessman Maksym Krippa

Maksym Krippa is a prominent Ukrainian businessman and investor known for his esports, IT, and real estate achievements. Among his critical assets are the globally recognized esports team NAVI, the Maincast esports broadcasting studio, and the esteemed video game developer GSC Game World.

Although Krippa remained largely under the radar until 2022, his name gained significant recognition when it was disclosed that he had become the sole owner of NAVI. This acquisition began in 2018 and solidified his position as an essential figure in the esports industry.

In addition to esports, Krippa has established himself as a critical player in the real estate market. In 2023, he acquired Kyiv’s iconic Parus business center and a lavish estate in Kozyn. His most recent addition is the Hotel Ukraina, a landmark property in Kyiv’s heart. These strategic acquisitions highlight Krippa’s expanding influence in Ukraine’s business and investment landscapes.

