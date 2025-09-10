Las Vegas Strip & Off-Strip Casinos with Free Parking

Las Vegas casino’s free parking has become as elusive as hitting a Megabucks jackpot. The number of properties that offer complimentary parking keeps declining each year. This situation leaves tourists and locals alike searching desperately for budget-friendly options.

The Strip’s parking landscape shows a stark reality. A small group of properties managed to keep their parking free. Most Strip casinos now charge between $20 and $40 for self-parking. Special events drive these prices even higher. The Strat’s daily parking rates reach $15, while Venetian and Palazzo charge up to $18 per day. Other major properties demand anywhere from $20 to more than $50.

This detailed guide will help you direct your way through Vegas’s increasingly costly parking situation. You’ll discover the remaining casinos that offer free parking and learn to utilize rewards programs for complimentary parking privileges. These strategies will help you avoid substantial fees during your next visit.

Why Free Parking Is Disappearing in Las Vegas

The days of free parking in Las Vegas are over, and this has altered the map of how casinos do business. Something that used to be standard now helps major casino operators throughout the city make money.

The rise of parking fees on the Strip

MGM Resorts led the way in 2016, and now parking fees range from $20 to $40 per day across most Strip casinos, with valet costing even more.

These days, you’ll pay anywhere from $20 to $40 per day just to park your own car at Strip casinos. Valet parking costs even more – up to $40 at most places and $50 if you’re heading to premium spots like Caesars Palace.

MGM Resorts pushed prices up again. Self-parking now costs $20 Monday through Thursday (up from $18) and $25 on weekends (up from $23). The company also standardized valet parking at $40 across all their properties. This was quite a jump from the old rates that ranged between $25 and $40.

Casino justifications for charging

Casino executives have their reasons to charge for parking. The most obvious benefit is the immediate boost to their bottom line. Modern parking facilities aren’t cheap to run either – they just need security teams, maintenance crews, and regular upkeep.

Space management is another big reason. The garages used to fill up with people who weren’t even visiting the casinos but attended nearby events. This became a real headache at the time T-Mobile Arena opened behind New York-New York, as people needed somewhere to park but had no dedicated facilities. The casinos wondered why they should offer free spots to folks who weren’t gambling.

The casinos say they’re just doing what other places do. Paid parking is common in cities worldwide, so Las Vegas operators say they’re just arranging things to match “local and nationwide marketplace standards”. This helps them explain such a huge change to the Las Vegas experience.

Visitor frustrations and backlash

Tourists and locals aren’t happy about paying for parking. Many feel the casinos are squeezing every dollar they can get, and parking fees seem to bug them the most.

The extra costs add up. Resort fees plus parking can tack almost $100 onto your nightly hotel bill beyond the advertised rates. One frustrated visitor said: “A $56 night for resort fees and $18 a day parking makes the daily rate of most Strip hotels nearly $100 more nightly than advertised”.

These changes are taking their toll. Regular visitors don’t come as often anymore. Some who used to visit 3-4 times a year now only show up every few years. Others are more blunt: “Soon as they started charging for parking I stopped going. That was a straw that broke the camel’s back for me”.

Tourism leaders know there’s an issue. Mayor Shelley Berkley sees the problem with squeezing visitors but thinks the market will fix itself: “If you have to pay $70 for valet parking, you’re going to find out very quickly people don’t want to pay $70 for parking”.

Notwithstanding that, you can still find free parking at a few Las Vegas casinos. These spots are becoming rare gems as free parking disappears faster from the Strip.

Top Las Vegas Casinos with Free Parking for Everyone

Casino Parking Type Conditions Cost Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Self, Valet All visitors, no restrictions Free Wynn & Encore Self First 3 hours free, hotel guests free $25 after 3 hours Palazzo & Venetian Self, Valet Nevada residents: 3 hrs free; Rewards Sapphire+ free $20–$23 daily Fashion Show Mall Self, Valet Open to all visitors Free (except special events) Gold Coast Hotel & Casino Self, Valet All visitors, no restrictions Free Sam’s Town Hotel Self, Valet All visitors, no restrictions Free Silverton Casino Self, Valet All visitors, no restrictions Free The Orleans Self, Valet All visitors, shuttle to Strip Free

Many prime Las Vegas destinations still let you park for free, even though most places on the Strip now charge parking fees. These spots help visitors save money in a city where parking costs keep rising.

Palazzo and Venetian

The Palazzo and Venetian changed their free parking policy in 2023. Non-hotel guests now pay $20 Monday through Thursday and $23 Friday through Sunday for self-parking. Hotel guests pay a flat $20 daily rate all week.

Nevada residents can still get three hours of free self-parking by showing their valid Nevada Driver’s License at a self-parking kiosk. This perk doesn’t work during special events that have premium parking rates.

The Venetian Rewards program gives great parking benefits. Sapphire members and above get free self-parking, while Ruby members and above enjoy free valet parking. Both properties have enclosed self-park garages that you can enter right from Las Vegas Boulevard.

Wynn and Encore (limited hours)

Wynn and Encore make short-term parking easy. Every visitor gets three free hours of self-parking. This makes these spots perfect if you want to grab dinner, shop, or see a show.

After three hours, non-registered guests pay $25 daily. Hotel guests at Wynn and Encore get free self-parking throughout their stay if space is available.

Several groups can park free here too. These include Wynn Poker Room guests (check with the Poker Room for validation), Private Access members, and Wynn Rewards members in Chairman, Black, and Platinum tiers.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas stands out by offering free self-parking and valet services to everyone. This no-cost policy applies to both hotel guests and visitors.

The property has two parking garages with 6-foot height limits. You can reach the first garage from Paradise Road and the second from East Harmon Avenue. Both let you come and go freely during your stay, making this spot a great base to explore the city.

Fashion Show Mall (adjacent to Strip)

Fashion Show Las Vegas Mall sits in a prime spot on the Strip. You’ll find free self-parking in its underground deck and two multi-level structures near Dillard’s.

The mall’s location on Las Vegas Boulevard puts you within walking distance of famous casinos and hotels. Underground parking entrances on Spring Mountain Road and Fashion Show Drive place you right in the heart of the Strip without any parking costs.

You can enter the North and South Parking Garages from Mel Torme Way or Sammy Davis Jr Drive. Valet service runs year-round in front of Capital One Café, Nordstrom, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Special events might change these free parking perks. During the Las Vegas Grand Prix, parking rates can jump to $50-$80 for race weekend.

Best Off-Strip Casinos with Free Parking and Great Amenities

Many Strip casinos now charge for parking, but off-Strip properties still provide free parking and impressive amenities. These lesser-known venues deliver great value without the parking fees that have become common at major Strip resorts.

Gold Coast Hotel & Casino

The Gold Coast Hotel & Casino sits just one mile west of the Strip and welcomes visitors with completely free self and valet parking. Two self-parking garages and an open-air lot on Flamingo Road give guests plenty of parking options. This 711-room resort features an impressive 86,000-square-foot casino with over 50 table games and more than 1,900 slot and video poker machines. The property’s massive 720-seat bingo room and 70-lane bowling center make it stand out. Guests can enjoy an outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and four restaurants. The resort’s nightly fee of $45.34 (tax included) covers amenities like unlimited local calls, year-round pool access, and in-room Wi-Fi.

Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall

Sam’s Town rests near the Sunrise Mountains and provides free valet and self-parking to everyone. This Boyd Gaming property showcases 645 elegant non-smoking rooms and suites that overlook the property’s signature Mystic Falls Indoor Park. The resort’s 56-lane bowling center, outdoor pool and whirlpool, plus the 18-screen Century Theaters complex create an entertaining atmosphere. Guests can choose from multiple dining venues including a steakhouse and quick-service restaurants. The property’s electric vehicle charging stations cater to environmentally conscious visitors.

Silverton Casino

Silverton Casino lies minutes from the Strip and delivers 100% free parking without restrictions, including both self-parking and valet services. The property’s five-level parking garage accommodates vehicles with clearance heights of 7’7″ (front entrance) and 8′ (back entrance), and includes ChargePoint EV charging stations. Guests will find a newly reimagined “rustic luxe” design that combines boutique luxury with modern style. The 90,000-square-foot casino and stunning 117,000-gallon saltwater aquarium create unforgettable focal points. Ten award-winning bars and restaurants, including Twin Creeks Steakhouse (voted best casino restaurant by Las Vegas Review-Journal readers), serve exceptional meals.

The Orleans Hotel & Casino

The Orleans welcomes guests with free parking in three large lots that connect directly to the Orleans Arena. The property features a spacious parking garage, several open lots, and complimentary valet service. The Orleans creates a relaxed casino atmosphere with $5 craps tables and dining options at various price points. Families can enjoy the bowling alley and movie theaters. A free shuttle service runs between the property and Las Vegas Boulevard. The beautiful pool area provides plenty of loungers and shade options for guests.

How to Get Free Parking Using Rewards Programs

Smart Vegas visitors can avoid parking fees through casino loyalty programs. These programs cost nothing to join, but players need consistent gaming activity or spending at specific properties to get status levels that include free parking.

MGM Rewards: Pearl and above

MGM Rewards members with Pearl status or higher don’t pay for self-parking at any MGM property. Players need to earn 25,000 tier credits in a program year to reach Pearl status. Gold members who earn 75,000 tier credits also enjoy free valet parking.

MGM offers a simple shortcut. Their Rewards Mastercard holders automatically get Pearl status and self-parking benefits without meeting the usual tier requirements. This perk works at all MGM properties including Aria, Bellagio, MGM Grand, and The Cosmopolitan.

Caesars Rewards: Platinum and above

Caesars Entertainment gives free self-parking and valet services only to Platinum, Diamond, and Seven Stars members. Players must collect 5,000 tier credits through gaming, dining, and entertainment purchases at Caesars properties to reach Platinum status.

Military service members receive special treatment through the Salute program. Active military personnel and their spouses can get a Salute card that instantly gives them Platinum status benefits, including free parking at all Caesars properties.

Identity Rewards at Cosmopolitan

The Cosmopolitan’s Identity Rewards program gives Sterling status members free self-parking when available. Gold status members and above can also use free valet parking.

Hotel guests follow different rules and pay a standard $20 daily parking fee any day of the week. Parking rates might go up during special events and holidays when crowds are larger.

Station Casinos Boarding Pass

Station Casinos created their Boarding Pass program mainly for locals with properties throughout the Las Vegas Valley. While program materials don’t highlight parking perks specifically, almost all Station properties, including Red Rock Casino and Green Valley Ranch, offer free parking to everyone regardless of loyalty status.

Members can use points earned from gaming for free slot play, dining, hotel stays, and additional perks based on their tier level. This program gives great value beyond parking benefits to locals and visitors who prefer off-Strip experiences.

Staying Updated on Parking Policies and Promotions

Smart travelers can save a lot of money by understanding Las Vegas parking policies. Daily rates usually cost between $20 to $40, so knowing the free options helps budget-conscious visitors plan better.

Check casino websites before visiting

Casino parking rules change without warning. Fontainebleau Las Vegas cut its free self-parking from four hours to one hour. Wynn and Encore also added a $20 daily fee but kept the first four hours free. Visitors should review the casinos' official websites to see the latest parking details.

Follow local news and forums

Local news outlets update everyone about major changes to parking rules. Online tools like SpotHero, Parkopedia, and BestParking give detailed information about garage locations, prices, and space availability in Las Vegas. These services help you find temporary deals and permanent free spots around the city.

Look for seasonal offers like Resorts World summer promo

The best free parking deals come from seasonal promotions. Resorts World Las Vegas offered free self-parking between June 2 and August 28 in summer 2025. Visitors didn’t need to buy anything to park. This deal temporarily put Resorts World alongside Strip properties that always have free parking – Treasure Island, Sahara, Circus Circus, and Casino Royale.

Conclusion

Parking your car for free at Las Vegas casinos has become quite rare, and you’ll now pay $20 to $40 per day at most Strip properties. All the same, you can still dodge these hefty fees if you know where to look. Several casinos away from the Strip like Gold Coast, Sam’s Town, Silverton, and The Orleans are great alternatives that won’t charge you a dime to park. These venues also offer excellent amenities and gaming options.

On top of that, casino loyalty programs are the quickest way to get free parking privileges. Members with MGM Rewards Pearl status or higher don’t pay for self-parking at any MGM property. The same goes for Caesars Rewards Platinum members and above. Military members get an even better deal through the Caesars Salute program, which automatically gives them Platinum status and free parking.

These parking charges pack quite a punch when combined with resort fees. Your daily costs can jump by almost $100 above the advertised room rates. Many regular Vegas visitors have cut back their trips because of this. Some who used to visit 3-4 times a year now come just once every few years.

