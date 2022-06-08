Incontro con il REV. JOEL POLO JR

At a young age Joel always had a passion for gospel music. He often found himself in church right next to the music department. On February 7, 1994 while on his way to school, Joel was kidnapped alongside six others and had to witness the execution of all six, but the Lord protected Joel that day and showed him that in the most difficult times that His mighty hand would carry him. That same year Joel moved with his family to the United States and resided in Yonkers, New York where he still remains. This experience has resulted in a true passion to disciple others in love and to exemplify an open and honest relationship with God.

Rev. Joel Polo, Jr. is the Senior Pastor of the Ebenezer Church of God in Yonkers, NY where he is dedicated to building God’s Kingdom one family at a time. His life is dedicated to living by example and encouraging people how to live up to their full potential in Christ. His transparency in teaching biblical truths and using his life as an example, is for the purpose of assisting others in building a better relationship with God. Rev. Polo strives to help the body of Christ experience the presence of God, hear His voice and experience worship as part of the daily lifestyle of a believer.

I have been coming to Italy for the past 9 years, with my first visit being in cosenza, italy which is when i had the greatest privilege of meeting Elisa Brown for the first time. sharing the gospel message of hope and faith through music and our testimony. I fell in love with Italy from the first time I stepped off the plane in Rome en route to Calabria, it’s always a life changing experience. Nacho Melus and I had mutual friends that connected us . He took a 3 month trip to America and came to spend some time with my church and I in New York, and just like Elisa we connected upon sight. My dream is to split my time between the US and Italy, i always feel at home when I am in italy. One of our goals is to record a gospel project together which will feature every choir we have worked with throughout Italy, Spain, London, Norway and voices from the US, it is a great vision and we hope to accomplish this as the lord gives us the opportunity to do so.

I am looking forward to returning to Italy very soon.