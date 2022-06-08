Incontro con il REV. JOEL POLO JR
Chi è il Rev. Joel Polo Jr?
Come nasce la sua vocazione e la sua arte?
Qual’è il rapporto con l’Italia?
Quale la sua missione?
Come hai conostiuto Nacho Melus?
Come è il rapporto con Elisa Brown?
REV. JOEL POLO JR. è nato il 14 ottobre 1984 a Port-au-Prince, Haiti, dal compianto Vescovo Dr. Joel Polo, Sr. e First Lady Jesus la Polo.
In giovane età Joel ha sempre avuto una passione per la musica gospel. Si ritrovava spesso in chiesa proprio accanto al dipartimento di musica. Il 7 febbraio 1994, mentre andava a scuola, Joel fu rapito insieme ad altri sei suoi amici e dovette assistere all’esecuzione di tutti loro, ma quel giorno il Signore protesse Joel e gli mostrò che nei momenti più difficili la sua potente mano lo avrebbe aiutato. Nello stesso anno Joel si trasferì con la sua famiglia negli Stati Uniti e risiedette a Yonkers, New York, dove rimane tuttora. Questa esperienza ha portato a una vera passione per discepolare gli altri nell’amore e per esemplificare una relazione aperta e onesta con Dio.
Il Rev. Joel Polo, Jr. è il pastore anziano della Ebenezer Church of God a Yonkers, NY, dove si dedica alla costruzione del Regno di Dio una famiglia alla volta. La sua vita è dedicata a vivere seguendo l’esempio e incoraggiare le persone a vivere il loro pieno potenziale in Cristo. La sua trasparenza nell’insegnare le verità bibliche e nell’usare la sua vita come esempio, ha lo scopo di aiutare gli altri a costruire una migliore relazione con Dio. Il Rev. Polo si sforza di aiutare il corpo di Cristo a sperimentare la presenza di Dio, ascoltare la sua voce e sperimentare l’adorazione come parte dello stile di vita quotidiano di un credente.
Vengo in Italia negli ultimi 9 anni, con la mia prima visita a Cosenza, in Italia, che è stato il momento in cui ho avuto il più grande privilegio di incontrare Elisa Brown per la prima volta e condividere il messaggio evangelico di speranza e fede attraverso la musica e la nostra testimonianza. Mi sono innamorato dell’Italia dalla prima volta che sono sceso dall’aereo a Roma in rotta verso la Calabria, è sempre un’esperienza che cambia la vita. Nacho Melus ed io avevamo amici in comune che ci collegavano. Ha fatto un viaggio di 3 mesi in America ed è venuto a passare un po’ di tempo con la mia chiesa ed io a New York, e proprio come Elisa ci siamo collegati a vista. Il mio sogno è dividere il mio tempo tra USA e Italia, mi sento sempre a casa quando sono in italia. Uno dei nostri obiettivi è registrare insieme un progetto gospel che includerà tutti i cori con cui abbiamo lavorato in tutta Italia, Spagna, Londra, Norvegia e voci dagli Stati Uniti, è una grande visione e speriamo di realizzarla come il signore ci dà l’opportunità di farlo.
Non vedo l’ora di tornare in Italia molto presto.
REV. JOEL POLO JR. was born on October 14, 1984, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti to the Late Bishop Dr. Joel Polo, Sr. and First Lady Jesus la Polo.
At a young age Joel always had a passion for gospel music. He often found himself in church right next to the music department. On February 7, 1994 while on his way to school, Joel was kidnapped alongside six others and had to witness the execution of all six, but the Lord protected Joel that day and showed him that in the most difficult times that His mighty hand would carry him. That same year Joel moved with his family to the United States and resided in Yonkers, New York where he still remains. This experience has resulted in a true passion to disciple others in love and to exemplify an open and honest relationship with God.
Rev. Joel Polo, Jr. is the Senior Pastor of the Ebenezer Church of God in Yonkers, NY where he is dedicated to building God’s Kingdom one family at a time. His life is dedicated to living by example and encouraging people how to live up to their full potential in Christ. His transparency in teaching biblical truths and using his life as an example, is for the purpose of assisting others in building a better relationship with God. Rev. Polo strives to help the body of Christ experience the presence of God, hear His voice and experience worship as part of the daily lifestyle of a believer.
I have been coming to Italy for the past 9 years, with my first visit being in cosenza, italy which is when i had the greatest privilege of meeting Elisa Brown for the first time. sharing the gospel message of hope and faith through music and our testimony. I fell in love with Italy from the first time I stepped off the plane in Rome en route to Calabria, it’s always a life changing experience. Nacho Melus and I had mutual friends that connected us . He took a 3 month trip to America and came to spend some time with my church and I in New York, and just like Elisa we connected upon sight. My dream is to split my time between the US and Italy, i always feel at home when I am in italy. One of our goals is to record a gospel project together which will feature every choir we have worked with throughout Italy, Spain, London, Norway and voices from the US, it is a great vision and we hope to accomplish this as the lord gives us the opportunity to do so.
I am looking forward to returning to Italy very soon.
