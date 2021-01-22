Cresce la voglia di Sardegna e di estate nel Regno Unito, Il Telegraph accende i riflettori sulla Gallura e sui resort Delphina

Protagonista dell’articolo anche l’offerta enogastronomica che il gruppo propone con i prodotti della Selezione Delphina. “Anche il cibo- scrive la giornalista- è fondamentale qui: infatti, Delphina, il gruppo che gestisce l’hotel, ha il proprio marchio di pecorino, bottarga, vini, olio d’oliva e altro ancora.”

Prodotti che rientrano nel progetto “Genuine Local Food Oriented®”, marchio di qualità Delphina, a sostegno di una cucina sana, buona e giusta, basata su ingredienti genuini che rispettano la stagionalità, preferibilmente a km 0. Per questo più del 70 per cento dei fornitori è nel raggio di 150 chilometri o sull’isola, con l’obiettivo di raggiungere l’80 per cento entro la fine del 2021.

Di seguito l’articolo:

The healing powers of scrubs and shrubs in Sardinia

Teresa Levonian Cole

‘The physician treats but nature heals,” wrote Hippocrates. And having recently been divested of my appendix, it was time for some recuperation. In September, Sardinia was one of the few destinations free from travel restrictions and, heeding Hippocrates again (“Healing begins with an aromatic bath and daily massage”), I took myself to Capo d’Orso Thalasso and Spa.

It was an inspired choice. With the exception of the Costa Smeralda, created as a jet-set playground by the Aga Khan in the 1960s, Sardinia’s landscape is as much “out of time and history” as D H Lawrence found it, in 1921. The north of the island is famed for its granite mountains and sculptural boulders that sprout from plains along the shore. Such was the setting of Capo d’Orso, lodged in 25 acres of fragrant macchia (shrub), overlooking the limpid waters of the Mediterranean.

The spa itself, L’Incantu, is noted for its thalasso therapies, and three cascading seawater pools at temperatures of 24C, 27C and 30C (75F, 81F and 86F). But even L’Incantu’s most relaxing saltwater treatments face stiff competition from Mother Nature. One of the great joys of Capo d’Orso is its plethora of bathing spots – from the sandy crescent of Cala Capra, to the four areas of wooden decking above the water, to my own preferred spots – the tiny coves of pink granite that assure total privacy.

Each morning, after watching the sun rise like a crimson balloon over the horizon, I would fuel myself on espressos (breakfast would come later) and set off for a walk, the smells of the macchia particularly powerful as I brushed through the flora along the cliff path to the lighthouse. Intoxicated by the perfumes of juniper, myrtle, thyme and lavender, I could brave the chilly morning waters, then perch on a rock to dry, and contemplate the changing play of light on the mirror-flat sea. For enthusiasts of yoga and meditation, there can be few more conducive spots.

The spa capitalises on the healing properties of the macchia. Among the treatments on offer, the Sardinian Signature ones are unique – and the Ritual Scents of Gallura is 90 minutes of bliss: a scrub followed by a massage of choice on an open sala above the lapping waters, costing €140 (£126).

Food is also key here – in fact, Delphina, the group that runs the hotel, produces its own brand of pecorino, bottarga, wines, olive oil and more. There is little to beat a seafood lunch with a glass of vermentino on the deck of Ile Flottante – right on the sea, as the name suggests. If you crave something less elegantly healthy, the wood-fired pizzas – crisp and laden with cheese – are all the comfort food you need.

There is much to see in Sardinia, but that’s for another time. My mission was to remain horizontal – either on a sun-drenched shore, or in one of the hammocks in the gardens. Or, as it turned out, aboard the hotel’s 1927 wooden sailing boat, Pulcinella, on which I spent a day navigating through the Maddalena Archipelago and swimming in pristine waters of impossibly translucent blue. As missions go, this was one restorative pamper-fest, and one joyfully accomplished.