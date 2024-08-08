Best Online Roulette Review By Betat.net

Probably most of the people when asked to imagine a casino, one of the first things that they will visualize will be a roulette. This game has been a true classic for many decades, it could be even said that casinos use images of them to promote themselves. Right now, a large majority of Canadian online casino sites offer tens of different roulette types for its customers to enjoy. This article will explain more about this game, and hopefully will convince some people to give a try to this fantastic form of entertainment.

Roulette Game Types

Roulette has literally dozens of variants. They can be played in many forms. For example, there are the multiplayer and multiwheel variants. At the same time, they can be played with different sets of rules, such as the American, European and French types. Let’s examine how they differentiate from each other, and understand why some people like one over the other.You can also check Best Online Roulette Casinos.

European roulette

In this variation there are 37 spaces, which are numbered between 0 and 36. As always, before spinning the roulette, it is necessary to bet on a number, if the roulette turns out to show this number after it stops turning, the player wins the bet.

American roulette

The roulette itself has a seemingly small but important difference. Besides having spaces numbered between 1 and 36, it also has two extra slots labeled as 0 and 00. This means that the player will have slightly lower chances of winning.

French roulette

The roulette is the same as in the European case, this means that it has a single zero. However, the playing field also changes. There are fewer betting options, but it is still a highly entertaining game. This is sometimes called the queen of casino play, for the same reason that was explained at the beginning. Many casinos when promoting themselves show the image of a roulette, which usually is one of the French type.

There are more variations of course, they can be played with more wheels and more players. Other types of roulette include:

Roulette Diamond

Premier Roulette

Roulette VIP

100/1 Roulette

Double Ball roulette

Each one of them gives more opportunities of winning, and of course countless possibilities for enjoying a great gaming moment.

Guide how to play and win in casino roulette?

The game has the wheel which is the trademark image of this form of entertainment, but that’s not its only component. In some online roulette games it is possible to play with a real dealer, which gives it even more realism.

The other fundamental part of a roulette table is the field. It is divided into several squares, where each one of them has a number between 1 and 36. The players have different options, they can take the risky approach and bet for a specific number. Also, they can place their chips in a line between two squares. This means that the wager is placed on one of those two numbers. It is also possible to put the chips in the corner where four adjacent squares intersect, which of course is a far less risky approach, as the player is actually betting for four different possibilities. Finally, a player can bet on an entire column of numbers as well.

When the wagers are made, the wheel starts spinning, and the little ball is dropped onto it. After a few seconds, the wheel will stop revolving, and the ball will finally settle in a space. The number associated with that space will be the winning number.

The different odds offered by roulette

Of course the payouts are inversely proportional to the amount of numbers that a player is trying to wager at. The riskier the bet, the bigger the reward. Some of the odds are detailed below.

Single (one number): 1 to 35

Split (two adjacent numbers): 1 to 17

Street (three consecutive horizontal numbers): 1 to 11

Corner (four numbers that share a common corner): 1 to 8

Double street (two consecutive streets): 1 to 5

There are also outside bets:

Low (all numbers between 1 and 18): 1 to 2

High (all numbers between 19 and 36): 1 to 2

Red or black: 1 to 2

Odd or even: 1 to 2

Dozen (1-12, 13-24, 25-36): 1 to 3

As said before, the payouts will depend upon the risk taken. For example, if a lucky player guesses the exact name on which the ball falls, he will be rewarded with 35 times what he wagered. On the other hand, if he decided to play in a more safe manner, and gambled for all the red numbers, he will get only double of what was wagered.

What about the edges?

In every variation of the game obviously the casino will get an edge so the game can be profitable for them. Here the edges of the main variations will be detailed:

European roulette. Here the house has an edge of 2,7%. The reason is simple, the player will lose everything if the ball falls on the zero.

American roulette. Here the edge is 5,26%, almost double as in the European variation. The reason for it is that there are two zero spaces rather than one (0 and 00).

French roulette. In this case the edges are a bit more difficult to describe the edge that the casino enjoys, because there are many special and side bets that can be made.

Some common winning tips

Most of the casino games seem to work with luck rather than skill. In roulette luck certainly plays a big role. However, here are a few strategies that can be followed by players who want to maximize their probabilities. Take this review for casinos.

Gain a good insight of the rules. Every roulette is different, and even minor variations in the game can have a huge impact in the total odds

Ensure to play only in a recommended and certified casino

Make sure to keep a cold head when playing. Don’t feel panic if you have a few bad rounds. These games tend to be more profitable if looked at in the long run.

Basic Online Roulette Strategy

By observing a few roulette games, it is already possible to notice that some patterns start to emerge. Those patterns are used to maximize the opportunities of winning, and to adapt to changing situations that usually arise in roulette matches. Below there will be some already proven strategies that some may take into account.

Martingale

This is probably the oldest strategy, and if people use it even today, it must be because it works. The concept behind Martingale is very simple. Place a standard bet, if you win, continue betting the exact same amount. If you lose, make a bet worth double the amount on the next round.

This is simple to understand, let’s suppose that a player wagers $1, if he loses, on the next round he will gamble $2, if he loses again, the following bet will be $4. If this bad streak continues, this amount will continue growing. However, when a player finally wins, he will eventually recover all the money that he lost in the previous rounds. This can also be supplemented with side bets. While it is not perfect, it is probably the best strategy.

d’Alembert

It shares a few similarities with the Martingale method. The player starts with a standard bet, let’s imagine $10. At the same time, a unit is defined, let’s imagine that this unit is $1. On every win, the bet is decreased by one unit, on every loss, the bet is increased by one unit. The idea is the same as with the previous method, when winning, you can eventually recover what was lost.